Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.5% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,751.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,922.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,808.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,721.55 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,873 shares of company stock worth $459,215,598. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

