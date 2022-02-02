Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.84 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 EPS.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,752.88 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,906.37 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,823.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,812.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Alphabet worth $7,854,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,345.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

