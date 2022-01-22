AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 44,394 Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 44,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 153.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 33,761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Codexis by 27.1% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 130,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,807,100. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

