AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 271.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1,826.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,382,000 after buying an additional 153,366 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Allegion by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Allegion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Allegion by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 379,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $124.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.34. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Allegion’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

