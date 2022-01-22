AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 35,075 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

HA opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $945.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.11. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).