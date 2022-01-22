AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 447 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,650,000 after acquiring an additional 139,016 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 59.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $462,868.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.81.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $157.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.98 and a 200-day moving average of $157.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 132.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

