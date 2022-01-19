AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

