AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU stock opened at $537.82 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $359.33 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $631.82 and a 200-day moving average of $579.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.10.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?