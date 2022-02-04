Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alstom from €43.00 ($48.31) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alstom from €59.00 ($66.29) to €50.00 ($56.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alstom from €48.00 ($53.93) to €47.00 ($52.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Alstom stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alstom has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73.

About Alstom

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

