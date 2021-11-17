Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR): Price Down $-0.57 (-0.72)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.57 (-0.72)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ALTR

At the time of this writing, ALTR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.57 (-0.72%) from the hour prior. ALTR has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, ALTR ranks 171st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ALTR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ALTR’s price is down $-0.57 (-0.72%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ALTR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ALTR: Daily RSI Analysis ALTR’s RSI now stands at 40.6091.

ALTR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

