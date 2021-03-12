Alteryx Inc (AYX): Price Now Near $86.32; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AYX

Currently, AYX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.68 (-0.78%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row AYX has seen its price head down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AYX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AYX’s price is down $-1.98 (-2.24%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows AYX’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market