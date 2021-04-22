Alteryx Inc (AYX): Price Now Near $87.11; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AYX

At the moment, AYX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.83 (2.15%) from the hour prior. AYX has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 50 hour changed directions on AYX; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AYX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AYX’s price is up $3.36 (4.02%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row AYX has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Alteryx Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

