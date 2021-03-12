Altice USA Inc (ATUS): Price Down $-0.49 (-1.43)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.59 (-1.72)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ATUS

Currently, ATUS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.59 (-1.72%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 200 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ATUS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ATUS’s price is down $-0.49 (-1.43%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Altice USA Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

