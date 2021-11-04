Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS): Price Now Near $12.87; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ASPS

500 – Internal server error This is the 2nd hour in a row ASPS has seen its price head down. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100, 20, 200 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, ASPS ranks 385th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ASPS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ASPS’s price is down $-0.84 (-6.17%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ASPS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ASPS: Daily RSI Analysis ASPS’s RSI now stands at 9.6618.

ASPS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

