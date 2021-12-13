Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC): Price Down $-1.19 (-2.24)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.19 (-2.24)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AIMC

At the time of this writing, AIMC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.19 (-2.24%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as AIMC has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

AIMC ranks 74th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

AIMC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AIMC’s price is down $-1.19 (-2.24%) from the day prior. AIMC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AIMC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AIMC: Daily RSI Analysis AIMC’s RSI now stands at 0.

AIMC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

