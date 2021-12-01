Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Update

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $52.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASGTF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

