Aluminum Corp Of China Ltd (ACH): Price Now Near $12.99; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ACH

Currently, ACH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.84%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Steel Works Etc stocks, ACH ranks 32nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ACH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ACH’s price is up $0.1 (0.77%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ACH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ACH: Daily RSI Analysis ACH’s RSI now stands at 10.989.

ACH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market