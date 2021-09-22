Aluminum Corp Of China Ltd (ACH): Price Now Near $21.35; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ACH

Currently, ACH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.65%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ACH has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Steel Works Etc stocks, ACH ranks 12th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ACH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ACH’s price is up $0.88 (4.3%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ACH has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ACH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ACH: Daily RSI Analysis For ACH, its RSI is now at 62.5551.

ACH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

