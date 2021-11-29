Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO): Price Now Near $33.89; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ALXO

At the time of this writing, ALXO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.3 (0.89%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row ALXO has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, ALXO ranks 102nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ALXO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ALXO’s price is up $0.25 (0.74%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Alx Oncology Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ALXO: Daily RSI Analysis For ALXO, its RSI is now at 18.5075.

ALXO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

