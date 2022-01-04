Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Green Plains worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Green Plains by 271.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRE opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.68. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. Green Plains’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPRE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

