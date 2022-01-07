Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in ChargePoint by 2.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,114,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,331,000 after purchasing an additional 359,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 804.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,053,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 14.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,580,000 after purchasing an additional 581,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $9,933,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $190,171.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,009,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,480,452. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

ChargePoint stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $46.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

