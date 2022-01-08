Amalgamated Bank Has $359,000 Stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $346,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,452 shares of company stock worth $1,830,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $55.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $57.54. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

