Amalgamated Bank Has $480,000 Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in eHealth were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist reduced their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.82.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $160,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $22.10 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $583.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of -0.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

