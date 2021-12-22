Amalgamated Bank Has $6.27 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,529 shares of company stock worth $32,702,098 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

