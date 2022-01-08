Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).