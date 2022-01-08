Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Southern Copper by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $64.35 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCCO. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).