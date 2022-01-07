Amalgamated Bank Purchases 704 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $340,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 459.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 101,154 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.72. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $197,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,923 shares of company stock worth $1,463,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX).