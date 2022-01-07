Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $284,000.

BECN opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.03. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.62.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

