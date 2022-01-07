Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 326.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 68,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 99.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 133,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth $2,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

CIM opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The business had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

