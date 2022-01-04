Amalgamated Bank Sells 164 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSIS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $9,063,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 41.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 162,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 47,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $3,296,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.97 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average of $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

