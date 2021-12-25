Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,374 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 96.2% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after acquiring an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 114.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 376,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COR stock opened at $169.78 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $173.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.50 and its 200-day moving average is $148.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

