Amalgamated Bank Sells 517 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Cohu worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 160.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 41.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cohu by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

