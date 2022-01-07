Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 57.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $81,925.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,432 shares of company stock worth $368,235. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $76.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

