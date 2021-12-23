Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,420.74 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,460.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,436.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

