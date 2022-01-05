Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. B B H & B Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,350.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,460.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,438.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,174.44.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

