Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.

AMZN stock opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,318.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,381.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

