Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $145,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock traded up $86.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,238.83. 67,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,261.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,359.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

