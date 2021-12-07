Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 131,194,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,308,000 after buying an additional 754,179 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,495,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,368,000 after buying an additional 2,096,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,501,000 after buying an additional 12,712,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,963,000 after buying an additional 14,867,593 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 33,058,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,722,000 after buying an additional 230,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

