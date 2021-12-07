Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,280,000 after buying an additional 730,274 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 56,252 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 346,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ambev by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ambev by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

