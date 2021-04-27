Ambev Sa (ABEV): Price Now Near $2.85; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ABEV

At the moment, ABEV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.35%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ABEV has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ABEV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ABEV’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.7%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ABEV has seen 3 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ABEV’s price action over the past 90 days.

