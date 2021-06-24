Ambev Sa (ABEV): Price Up $0.01 (0.28)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.69)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ABEV

At the time of this writing, ABEV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.69%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Beer & Liquor stocks, ABEV ranks 17th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ABEV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ABEV’s price is up $0.01 (0.28%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Ambev Sa’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.