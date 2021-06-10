Amcor plc (AMCR): Price Up $0.03 (0.21)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.04)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AMCR

At the time of this writing, AMCR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.04%) from the hour prior. AMCR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on AMCR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of NA stocks, AMCR ranks 4th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AMCR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AMCR’s price is up $0.03 (0.21%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows AMCR’s price action over the past 90 days.