Amdocs Ltd (DOX): Price Now Near $77.77; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DOX

Currently, DOX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.08%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, DOX ranks 247th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DOX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, DOX’s price is down $-0.28 (-0.36%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as DOX has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows DOX’s price action over the past 90 days.