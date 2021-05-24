Amdocs Ltd (DOX): Price Now Near $78.19; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DOX

At the moment, DOX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.11%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that DOX has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, DOX ranks 156th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DOX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DOX’s price is up $0.67 (0.86%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as DOX has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Amdocs Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.