Amedisys Inc (AMED): Price Down $-7.4 (-4.18)% Over Past Day, Down $-5.08 (-2.9)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AMED

At the time of this writing, AMED (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-5.08 (-2.9%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as AMED has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

AMED ranks 85th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Healthcare stocks.

AMED’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AMED’s price is down $-7.4 (-4.18%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on AMED; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows AMED’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AMED: Daily RSI Analysis AMED’s RSI now stands at 46.1171.

Note: AMED and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with AMED rising at a faster rate than RSI.

