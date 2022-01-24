Amedisys Inc (AMED): Price Now Near $131.33; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AMED

At the moment, AMED (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.7 (-1.28%) from the hour prior. AMED has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Healthcare stocks, AMED ranks 78th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AMED’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AMED’s price is down $-2.36 (-1.77%) from the day prior. AMED has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows AMED’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AMED: Daily RSI Analysis AMED’s RSI now stands at 27.955.

AMED and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

