Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $769,176,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amedisys by 8.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,856,000 after buying an additional 97,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,845,000 after buying an additional 67,570 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Amedisys by 55.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,423,000 after buying an additional 29,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $148.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.62 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

