Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.14%.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,592,000 after acquiring an additional 593,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 61,171 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amerant Bancorp (AMTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com