Amerco (UHAL): Price Now Near $577.75; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, UHAL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.58 (-0.1%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on UHAL; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

UHAL ranks 3rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Personal Services stocks.

UHAL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, UHAL’s price is up $3.75 (0.65%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that UHAL has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 and 50 day moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows UHAL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< UHAL: Daily RSI Analysis For UHAL, its RSI is now at 64.0172.

UHAL and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

