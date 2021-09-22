Ameresco Inc (AMRC): Price Now Near $63.83; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AMRC

Currently, AMRC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.26 (0.41%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row AMRC has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Construction stocks, AMRC ranks 8th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AMRC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AMRC’s price is up $1.39 (2.23%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Ameresco Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< AMRC: Daily RSI Analysis For AMRC, its RSI is now at 25.5515.

AMRC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

